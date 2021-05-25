Light and variable winds through Tuesday, showers in afternoon and early evening

A low pressure system north of the state will keep light and variable winds in the forecast today. Light large scale winds will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop.

Sea breezes will build clouds over island interior sections with a few showers developing in the afternoon to early evening hours. Overnight land breezes will tend to clear out cloud cover with decreasing shower activity.

Light to moderate trade winds will return from Wednesday through Friday with lingering modified sea breezes over some leeward slopes. Trade winds will diminish once again over the holiday weekend with drier trends by Memorial Day.