Light and variable winds take over Friday, trades to return Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure far to the north of the islands will keep locally breezy trades blowing near the Big Island, with land and sea breezes more dominant over the smaller islands for the next few days. Relatively dry and stable air should limit shower activity, although a few brief showers can’t be ruled out…mainly in the afternoons leeward, and in the mornings windward. A surface trough, the remnants of former Hurricane Marie, will move across the islands on Columbus Day, bringing an increase in clouds and showers.