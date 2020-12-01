Light and variable winds remain, with afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light and variable winds remain in the forecast through Thursday with brief periods of showers possible over island interior sections each afternoon with cloud clearing after sunset.

More stable atmospheric conditions are expected through Wednesday with higher shower trends on Thursday and Friday as a weakening front will combine with additional moisture moving in from the east to produce increased shower activity.

Moderate to breezy trade winds return by Friday, with lighter winds returning from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.