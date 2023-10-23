HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, a diminishing cold front will come to a halt near Oahu and Molokai. Southerly winds will usher in a few scattered showers along the southern slopes of the majority of the islands tonight.

From Wednesday through Friday, both land and sea breezes will persist. By the weekend, weak trade winds will gradually strengthen, with the approach of another weak cold front toward the western islands. This front will intensify shower activity over Kauai and Oahu from Saturday through Sunday.