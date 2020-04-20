Light and variable winds linger into new week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A cold front will slowly approach from the northwest through Tuesday, then stall out northwest of the islands Wednesday through late next week.

Daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes will be dominant across the smaller islands, with light to moderate east-southeasterly winds prevailing across the Big Island.

A few light showers will be possible near the coast each night and early morning, and over the island interiors each afternoon and evening.

Trade winds may make a gradual return next weekend, with showers beginning to focus mainly over windward and mauka areas.