HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mostly dry and stable conditions with light and variable winds will continue into Tuesday.

The best chance for a few light showers will be driven by sea breezes through the afternoon periods.

A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected by Wednesday, which should continue through the weekend.

A band of moisture drifting southward into the smaller islands will support better windward shower coverage through the second part of the week.