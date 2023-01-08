HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weakening cold front will bring moderate trade winds and a brief increase in clouds and showers, mainly over windward and mauka zones, on Wednesday.
Otherwise, high stability and light winds favor continued dry weather.
by: Kamaka Pili
Posted:
Updated:
