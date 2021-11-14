Light and variable winds into middle of week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The local weather story tonight continues with unsettled weather conditions forecast across the state.

Expect slow moving showers, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms over all islands.

Improving weather trends with drying conditions will spread slowly from west to east on Monday.

Light background east to southeast winds will continue with local scale land and sea breezes over each island into next weekend.

Mostly fair weather conditions are forecast from Tuesday onward with just brief showers possible, favoring island mountain and interior sections.