Light and variable winds for the islands through late Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled cold front north of the islands will keep light and variable winds in the forecast into Saturday. Afternoon sea breezes will develop building clouds over island mountain and interior sections with isolated to scattered showers mainly in the afternoon to early evening hours. Off-shore land breezes will develop after sunset, clearing out any cloud cover. A weak disturbance moving into the area from the east may bring a slight increase in shower activity by Wednesday night.