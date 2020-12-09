Light and variable winds expected to take over through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southeast flow across the smaller islands will hold into Thursday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Over the next few days, rainfall will favor windward slopes of the Big Island and east Maui, while daytime sea breezes produce clouds and spotty showers over interior terrain of all islands each afternoon.

Trade winds will rebuild on Friday and Saturday, and a typical pattern of mainly windward showers will prevail.