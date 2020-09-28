Light and variable winds expected through the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light and variable winds are expected for the rest of the week.

This will lead to land and sea breezes, with a concentration of clouds and showers over the interior of the islands during the afternoon hours. 

