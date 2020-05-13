Live Now
Light and variable winds expected through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A light wind regime will hold in place today through Friday, with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes common.

Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening, and areas near the coast at night and into the early morning hours. Trade winds are expected to return late Friday or Friday night, and continue through early next week. Fairly dry conditions are expected Friday night through the weekend, with a few passing shower affecting mainly windward areas. We should see an increase in shower coverage Sunday night into early next week as an old front pushes southward through the islands chain.

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Showers
Showers 80% 78° 65°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 80° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 67°

Monday

80° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 68°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Showers
40%
78°

77°

2 PM
Showers
60%
77°

77°

3 PM
Showers
70%
77°

75°

4 PM
Showers
60%
75°

74°

5 PM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

6 PM
Showers
40%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

