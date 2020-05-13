Light and variable winds expected through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A light wind regime will hold in place today through Friday, with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes common.
Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening, and areas near the coast at night and into the early morning hours. Trade winds are expected to return late Friday or Friday night, and continue through early next week. Fairly dry conditions are expected Friday night through the weekend, with a few passing shower affecting mainly windward areas. We should see an increase in shower coverage Sunday night into early next week as an old front pushes southward through the islands chain.