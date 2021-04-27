Light and variable winds continue as a weakening cold front approaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A light and variable wind regime with land and sea breezes will continue through Wednesday as a weakening cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

An upper low near Maui and the Big Island will continue drifting northeast away from the state and the approaching cold front will combine forces producing enhanced shower activity over the next few days.

A migratory high passing from west to east across the basin will allow trade winds to return to the region from Thursday onward.

A wet trade wind weather pattern remains in the forecast through the weekend.