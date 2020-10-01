Light and variable winds continue across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled cold front north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light and variable winds in the forecast under a land and sea breeze regime through Friday.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
A weak disturbance moving into the eastern half of the state today will bring an increase in showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms for Hawaii County.
Trade winds begin to return over the eastern islands on Saturday, with moderate trades spreading statewide from Sunday onward.
