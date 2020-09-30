HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light and variable winds are expected to persist into the end of the week, allowing for afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
A trough moving over the area could trigger a few thunderstorms near or over the islands. Trade winds to return this weekend.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Commission on Presidential Debates to make format changes following first Trump-Biden debate
- Monthly siren test scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1
- Sept. 30: Wednesday is the deadline to fill out your Census form
- Light and variable winds are expected to persist into the end of the week
- Tracking the Tropics: Development possible in Caribbean later this week or this weekend