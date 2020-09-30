Light and variable winds are expected to persist into the end of the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light and variable winds are expected to persist into the end of the week, allowing for afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes.

A trough moving over the area could trigger a few thunderstorms near or over the islands. Trade winds to return this weekend.

