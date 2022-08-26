HONOLULU (KHON2) — Interior and leeward clouds and showers that have developed this afternoon as a result of sea breezes will diminish overnight.

Trade winds will increase again Friday and Saturday into the moderate to locally breezy range. An increase in windward showers is expected on Friday as an area of increased moisture moves into the islands from the east.

A more typical trade wind weather pattern will return Saturday afternoon through early next week.