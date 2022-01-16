Large surf declines, but more swells on the way

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light and variable winds will continue through much of the week as a surface ridge remains over or just north of the islands.

A land and sea breeze regime will dominate, leading to afternoon and evening clouds with spotty showers and clearing at night.

Moisture associated with dissipated fronts may support higher shower chances near Kauai.

The ongoing northwest swell is fading and is forecast to plummet fairly quickly from tonight through Monday.

Surf will slowly trend downward over the next 12 hours before falling more quickly Monday.

Thus, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui is in effect through the early Monday morning hours.

The next northwest swell, that will be very similar to this latest swell, will move into the region early Tuesday.

This swell will likely lift surf back up to HSA levels along many north and west facing shores by late Tuesday.

This swell energy will peak Wednesday night and then fall into Thursday.

A much larger west northwest swell is forecast to arrive on its heels Friday.

If guidance is on track with this weekend swell then guaranteed HSA level surf may potentially exceed High Surf Warning thresholds.