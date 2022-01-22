Large surf continues to roll into north and west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trades will bring an increase in windward and mauka showers tonight.

Much drier weather is then expected by Sunday afternoon as trades become locally strong.

Trades will then remain moderate to locally breezy well into next week.

During this time, limited light showers will mainly focus over windward and mauka zones overnight and during the early morning hours.

A large northwest swell peaked this morning and is trending down this afternoon, but still maintains warning level heights.

A High Surf Warning remains in effect for north and west facing shores through tonight.

Advisory level heights are expected for these shorelines on Sunday as the swell declines.

