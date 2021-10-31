Large, dangerous surf for north and west facing shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds will persist through Tuesday. Remnant frontal moisture will move over Kauai Monday morning, then Oahu and Maui County through Tuesday.

Clouds and showers will focus over interior sections during the afternoons followed by clearing at night over the next couple of days.

Trade winds will move in and focus showers over windward slopes from Tuesday night onward.

Today’s arrival of a long period, moderate size northwest swell will lift seas but they should remain just below Small Craft Advisory (SCA) 10 foot levels as this swell travels down the island chain through this evening.

A larger reinforcing northwest swell that is scheduled to arrive Monday night into Tuesday will likely have seas exceeding SCA thresholds Tuesday into Wednesday.