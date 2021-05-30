Land and sea breezes forecast through Memorial Day

The low-level flow wind flow has veered out of the south over the western end of the state and southeast over the eastern end in response to the loosened pressure gradient and the ridge that has shifted south over the area. This will result in a land and sea breeze regime continuing through Memorial Day. Sea breezes will lead to clouds and showers setting up over interior and mauka locations through the afternoon hours, but rainfall chances remain low.

Forecast models show a return of a more typical trade wind pattern Tuesday through Wednesday as the front to the north diminishes and the ridge strengthens.