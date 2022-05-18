HONOLULU (KHON2) — A slow moving cold front is currently near Kauai.

As a result, a flood watch has been issued for Kauai through late Thursday afternoon. Kauai could see the heaviest rain as well as isolated thunderstorms through Friday.

Oahu is also seeing an increase in shower activity that may last through Friday. Some showers may be heavy and produce isolated thunderstorms.

For Maui County and Hawaii Island, heavy afternoon downpours are expected through Friday evening.

Stable weather conditions including trade winds will return to all islands beginning Saturday.