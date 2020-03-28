Kauai police, fire crews evacuate residents due to heavy flooding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police and fire crews evacuated residents from Wailua River View Estates.

The Kauai Bus is helping to get people to safety.

Police say residents from Haleilio Road are also being evacuated. Their vehicles are under water.

The Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of the Wailua Bridge closed in both directions.

The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood warning for Kauai through 9:30 a.m. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

Due to flash flooding, Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of both the Wailua Bridge and Hanalei Bridge is closed. Heavy ponding is being reported islandwide.

A flash flood warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.

Ponding, low visibility and other hazardous driving conditions are expected. If you must drive, please do so with extreme caution.

For updates on road conditions and closures, please call 241-1725. Please do not call Kauai police 911 unless you have an emergency.

For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 245-6001, or visit the NWS website www.weather.gov/hawaii.

To sign up for Blackboard Connect, the county’s emergency notification service, please go to the county’s website www.kauai.gov, or call the Kauai Emergency Management Agency at 241-1800.