KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kalalau Trail on Kauai is closed on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 due to high stream levels and flash flooding conditions, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Kalalau Trail is 11 miles one-way. Some people just do the first two miles of the hike.

The state rating for the trail is difficult.