Isolated showers to refocus over windward areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) -Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through Monday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Trade winds will trend down Tuesday through midweek, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established.

Rainfall accumulations should remain limited with the dry and stable conditions persisting through the first half of the week.

Increasing moisture along with a return of moderate trades will be possible Wednesday night through Friday, which could lead to better windward shower coverage for parts of the state.