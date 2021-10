HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue into next week as high pressure persists to the north of the islands.

Clouds and showers will favor windward areas.

An upper trough may enhance shower intensity tonight through Sunday, with a thunderstorm or two possible over the Big Island each afternoon.

A wet trade wind pattern is then expected much of next week, with trades becoming breezy and possibly windy during the second half of the week.