HONOLULU (KHON2) – Increased moisture will linger over the state for the next few days as an upper low weakens to the south of the islands.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop over the western half of the state from late Monday into Wednesday as an upper low drops in northwest of the island chain.

High pressure building into the region from the northeast will drive breezy to windy easterly trade winds next week, pushing the tropical moisture and showers westward away from the islands from Wednesday onward.