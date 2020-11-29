Instability could lead to thunderstorms on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A high pressure ridge north of the state will bring continued moderate trade winds across the islands on Sunday.

An upper level disturbance drifting through the region will keep periods of showers in the forecast mainly in the overnight to early morning hours.

Wind speeds become light through the first half of next week with cooler temperatures and drier humidity levels.

Next weeks shower trends will decrease into the isolated to scattered range over island interior sections in the afternoon hours through Thursday.

Land breezes will clear out any lingering clouds and showers each night. Moderate trade winds will return on Friday.