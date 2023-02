HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas.

Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with increased showers spreading to the smaller islands Monday night and Tuesday.

Fewer showers are expected by midweek.