Increased showers during the afternoon and evening hours are expected this week

High pressure north of the state will drive moderate to fresh trade winds through Saturday. Winds will weaken Sunday and Monday with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes dominating for much of next week. Clouds with light showers will impact island interiors each afternoon followed by a focus shifting to windward areas during the nighttime. Warm daytime temperatures will continue.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trough north of the state will weaken winds into the light to moderate range today.

Sea breezes will develop which could trigger increased showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Moisture moving in from the southeast will produce more showers, primarily for windward Big Island areas tonight.

Trade winds will increase Thursday, with conditions expected to dry out through the day. Expect a trade wind weather pattern afterwards through the forecast period.