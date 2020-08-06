Increased shower coverage expected through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with wind speeds expected to peak over the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas. An upper-level disturbance will fuel increased shower coverage through Friday, with drier conditions expected to move in over the weekend through early next week.

