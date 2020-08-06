Increased shower coverage expected through Friday

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with wind speeds expected to peak over the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas. An upper-level disturbance will fuel increased shower coverage through Friday, with drier conditions expected to move in over the weekend through early next week.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories