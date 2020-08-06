Increased shower coverage expected through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high far north of the main Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy trades in place through early next week, with wind speeds expected to peak over the weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Showers will favor windward and mauka areas. An upper-level disturbance will fuel increased shower coverage through Friday, with drier conditions expected to move in over the weekend through early next week.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- US lawmakers push for revitalization fund to help restaurants around the country
- San Diego County to provide free coronavirus testing at border crossing
- August 5: 2,910 passengers, 32 flights arrive in Hawaii
- Two Raiders’ players placed on Covid19 Reserve list
- With 2020 Census ending a month early, Texas officials worry about under counting