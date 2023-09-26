HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will hang on for the next several days as high pressure remains far to the northeast of the islands.

The trades will very gradually weaken day by day as the high shifts farther away.

A trough aloft developing over the islands will start to enhance trade wind showers by Thursday night near the Big Island, and spreading up the chain.

Expect greater coverage and intensity of trade wind showers throughout the state by the time the weekend arrives, with some brief downpours possible.

Drier and more stable air will return early next week.