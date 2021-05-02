Increased chances of showers for the new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally breezy trade winds will prevail through early Monday, with low clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

Winds will become lighter Monday afternoon through Tuesday as a trough develops, potentially bringing an increase in shower activity, especially over the west end of the island chain.

Trade winds will strengthen Wednesday, likely remaining locally breezy through the second half of the week.

Shower activity may increase over all islands toward next weekend as an upper trough moves over the area. High clouds are expected to blanket island skies Tuesday through Thursday.