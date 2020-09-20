Increase of showers for Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A modest increase in moisture moving into the islands from the east will support better windward shower coverage into Sunday, with some light showers potentially reaching our parched leeward areas of the smaller islands.

The best chance for this enhanced activity will be through the overnight and early morning hours.

A return of drier air is anticipated Sunday night through the first half of the week, which will limit windward shower coverage.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will relax slightly by midweek as high pressure weakens to the north.