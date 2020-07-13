Increase of showers as we head into mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high pressure system north of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through Monday.

An upper level disturbance will line up with a low level trough passing from east to west across the state.

Expect increasing shower activity tonight through Monday as both system move across the state.

Trade winds will decrease in strength starting on Tuesday as the high pressure center drifts further north away from the Hawaiian Islands.

These lighter trades will allow light sea breezes to develop over shelters leeward areas each day lasting through the end of next week.

Stronger trade winds are forecast to return by Saturday.