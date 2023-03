HONOLULU (KHON2) – Weakening trade winds will continue mainly windward showers tonight.

Lighter winds Sunday will allow for sea breezes and afternoon showers across leeward areas and island interiors.

A couple of cold fronts will move through the islands late Sunday into Thursday, bringing occasionally gusty southwest to west winds and increased rain, especially for leeward areas.

Cool and drier weather, with lighter winds, is expected for the second half of next week.