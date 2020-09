HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will continue to weaken overnight, and will drop down to light to moderate speeds on Sunday.

Background light trade wind flow will persist through Tuesday with winds weak enough for localized sea breeze development.

A plume of moisture is expected late Sunday into Sunday night and will likely bring some scattered showers.

Winds are expected to become light and variable by midweek with a land/sea breeze weather regime expected during the second half of the week.