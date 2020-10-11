Incoming disturbance to bring uptick in showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A modest increase in moisture associated with the remnants of former tropical cyclone Marie moving through the state from east to west will support better shower coverage late Sunday through early next week, potentially across some of our parched leeward areas that are experiencing drought conditions.

This moisture combined with decreasing winds will lead to warm and humid conditions each day beginning around or by Monday.

Trade winds should drop enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions to become established through this time.

Expect the rain chances, along with the warm and humid conditions, to remain in forecast through the second half of the week as the winds shift out of the south and remain light ahead of an approaching cold front.