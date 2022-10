HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night.

An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls over the eastern half of the state.

Increasing clouds and showers with pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible during the second half of the week.