Incoming cold front to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A cool and wet pattern is on tap for the islands during the first half of the coming week.

This comes about as a front moves down the island chain Sunday night, then stalling around Maui and the Big Island between Monday and Tuesday.

The front, or trough, is then slated to drift back to Oahu and Kauai between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The front will have good support aloft from an upper level disturbance, resulting in heavy showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Strong trade winds will accompany the passage of the front, along with some cooler temperatures.