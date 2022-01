HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper trough moving over the state will continue unstable weather this evening allowing for a few downpours and isolated thunderstorms.

Conditions will gradually stabilize and dry out through midweek.

Light background winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes with a brief period of trade winds Wednesday night into Thursday.

A weakening front could bring a slight increase in rain chances as it moves into the islands next weekend.