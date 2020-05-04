Hurricane Preparedness Week, stay safe by being ready

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stay safe by getting ready for hurricane season.

The National Weather Service is kicking off Hurricane Preparedness Week, which is from May 3 through May 9.

It’s now possible for people to determine their personal hurricane risk, find out if they live in a hurricane evacuation zone, and review/update insurance policies.

You can also make a list of items to replenish hurricane emergency supplies and start thinking about how you will prepare your home for the coming hurricane season. If you live in hurricane-prone areas, you are encouraged to complete these simple preparations before the hurricane season begins on June 1.

Keep in mind, you may need to adjust any preparedness actions based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.

For more information, check out the National Weather Service. They’ll have all the information needed.