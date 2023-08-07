HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Dora continues to fluctuate in intensity, but is still on track to pass south of the islands on Tuesday with minimal impact.

No heavy rain is expected as Dora passes to the south, however trade winds may become strong in the Monday through Wednesday timeframe with winds up to 35 mph.

Here is the latest track and intensity forecast from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center:

At 500 PM HST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dora was located near latitude 12.0 North, longitude 152.3 West. Dora is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue over the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Dora is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 953 mb (28.15 inches).