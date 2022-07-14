HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Hurricane Darby continues to be monitored, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is taking precautions to provide support for counties.

The weakening storm system crossed into the Pacific overnight and by 11p Thursday Darby currently has winds near 75 mph.

According to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Darby is expected to weaken to a tropical storm Friday morning and will become a remnant low/post-tropical cyclone Saturday.

By Sunday, the storm will dissipate as the remnants move south of the islands.

Advisory level surf will be possible across east-facing shores of Big Island, peaking on Saturday.

Increased showers and locally strong winds will be possible.