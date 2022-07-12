HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Darby is currently 1500 miles east of the Hawaiian Islands. Current winds near the center of Darby are 110 mph making it a category two hurricane.

By Thursday Darby is expected to cross into the Central Pacific while weakening into a tropical storm. Further weakening is expected as it approaches Hawaiian waters. On Saturday, Hawaii Island could see heavy rain from Darby’s storm remnants, as well as state-wide winds approaching 30 mph.

Stay tuned for further updates as any slight change in intensity and track could produce different weather expectations for the islands.