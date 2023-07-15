HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Calvin is expected to continue a gradual weakening trend as it slowly moves toward Hawaii. Sustained winds are around 100 miles per hour, down from the highest wind speed of 120 miles per hour earlier Friday.

Residents should prepare for heavy rain as Calvin moves near or over the state by Wednesday and Thursday. Winds at this point could peak at 30 miles per hour with stronger gusts in the same time period. Heavy rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has some additional tips when preparing for Calvin.

They urge residents to stay informed by signing up for county alerts, know your hazards; check your home or business for tree branches that need trimming and secure objects that could start flying in high wind.

HI-EMA also recommended that you have a plan with members of your household — what should you do if you’re separated during a storm and need to meet up?

You can sign up for emergency alerts from your county by clicking here.