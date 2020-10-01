HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will remain light through Saturday as a weak trough of low pressures passes from east to west across the area.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected over the Big Island with a few interior and mauka showers expected elsewhere.
A more typical trade wind weather pattern will return on Sunday and linger for a few days. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Humid conditions, with winds to remain light through Saturday
- Kapalua brush fire 80% contained, 550 acres burned
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 108 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities
- ‘It would create a constitutional crisis’: Democrats, Republicans clash on when to fill Supreme Court vacancy
- HPD searching for robbery and arson suspects