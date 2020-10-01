Humid conditions, with winds to remain light through Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will remain light through Saturday as a weak trough of low pressures passes from east to west across the area.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected over the Big Island with a few interior and mauka showers expected elsewhere.

A more typical trade wind weather pattern will return on Sunday and linger for a few days. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas.

