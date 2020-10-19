Humid conditions, with passing showers expected for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled, weak front near Kauai will focus clouds and passing showers over the western portion of the state for the next few days, with light to moderate south to southeast winds continuing.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Maui County and the Big Island will have fewer showers as light east to southeast winds deliver somewhat drier air.

The front will dissipate by Wednesday, with light winds and mostly dry conditions prevailing statewide from midweek into the weekend.

Latest Stories on KHON2