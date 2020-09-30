Humid conditions to continue, with light trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light and variable winds will continue through the rest of the work week, allowing for development of local land and sea breezes.
A trough moving over the area could introduce a slight chance of thunderstorms near or over the islands Thursday through Saturday. Trade winds may return this weekend.
