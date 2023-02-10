We will continue to see strong winds due to a strong high that is to our north.

The high continues to slowly drift east and as it does, the winds will eventually weaken beginning Saturday. Yesterday and today are the peaks of this wind event that began Wednesday and will continue into the beginning of next week.

Today expect sustained winds to be 30 mph to 40 mph with wind gusts possibly approaching and maybe even exceeding 60 mph in some areas.

The high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service is for most of Oahu and the northern portions of the Big Island. Most of the rest of the state is under a high wind advisory which has been extended until 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

This wind event will continue through the weekend, possibly into Tuesday.

The winds will be a little weaker Saturday through Sunday but we are still expecting easterly sustained winds of 25 mph to 35 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Winds will continue to be weaker on Monday and Tuesday but still relatively strong winds will persist. Monday and Tuesday the winds should be 20 mph to 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph possible, By Wednesday, the winds weaken and will be closer to normal levels.

As far as rain, we will have morning windward/mauka showers and some leeward showers Saturday morning tapering off to just windward/mauka showers by Saturday afternoon. Sunday there is a better chance for rain over both windward and leeward areas.

That chance for rain should continue through the day. It shouldn’t be a lot of rain, but it may be enough to make a few outdoor parties for the big game Sunday a little wet.

There will be a chance for rain Monday through Wednesday as well. It should be mostly windward and mauka showers with a few of them getting pushed to leeward areas with breezy conditions in place.

The chance for rain increases from next Thursday through Saturday with a possible low developing over Hawaii.