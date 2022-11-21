Monday through Tuesday forecast:

Windy conditions will stay in place through Monday into at least the first half of Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued for many locations in Hawaii. At lower elevations expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On the summits, wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

As a result of the high wind speeds, the National Weather Service has issued several weather alerts. A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 6 p.m. for most leeward areas on all islands. A Red Flag Warning is issued when low relative humidity and high winds are expected. This is the worst time for this type of weather due to the Lahaina and Pahala fires. The Pahala area may see a few scattered to isolated showers today but not a lot of rain while leeward areas of Maui will most likely stay dry with humidity levels down to 35%.

The NWS has also issued a Gale Warning for the Alenuihaha and Pailolo Channels until 6 p.m. Monday with winds expected to be 25-35 kts and seas up to 11 ft. A High Surf Advisory has also been issued for the north and west facing shores of Molokai, Oahu, and Kauai until 6 a.m. Tuesday with 12 to 16 ft expected for north facing shores and eight to 12 ft expected for west facing shores of those islands.

A small craft advisory has also been issued until 6 p.m. this evening for all waters except those under the channel Gale Warning areas. A Gale Warning has also been issued for offshore waters beyond 40 NM until 6 p.m. this evening. It will still be windy early Tuesday but winds will weaken through the day Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day and weekend forecast:

But this is just the first round of windy conditions because a rather strong cold front will cross over Hawaii beginning early Thursday. Though the winds will weaken Tuesday night and through Wednesday they will ramp right back up on Thanksgiving Day, and these winds will be even stronger. There will be some widespread rain associated with this cold front but the more serious issue will once again be the strong winds.

Winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph sustained with possible wind gusts up to 50 mph. If you have not put Christmas decorations outside yet, you may want to wait until this weekend to do it, especially Sunday. The winds will be much weaker on Saturday after another windy day on Friday, but Sunday the winds are expected to only be around five to 10 mph. You should also bring in or tie down items such as trash cans and other lawn items that are light enough to blow away.